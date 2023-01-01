Colorful flower bouquet, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from The MET More Free Personal and Business use ID : 12398772 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2075 x 3112 px | 300 dpi TIFF 2075 x 3112 px | 300 dpi | 36.99 MB