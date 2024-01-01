rawpixel
Qur'an of Ibrahim Sultan (830 AH/1427 CE), ancient artifact by Ibrahim Sultan. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from The MET

