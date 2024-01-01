rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The New York Sunday World, Nov. 24th (1895), vintage woman illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
12419204

View License

