https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12430409Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Hand holding Christmas gift box white background celebration. AI generated Image by rawpixel.MoreAI GeneratedFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 12430409View LicensePNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1100 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1375 px Best Quality PNG 3716 x 3407 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :PNG Hand holding Christmas gift box white background celebration. AI generated Image by rawpixel.More