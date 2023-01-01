https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12430625Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Santa claus hand a shopping bag cartoon representation celebration. AI generated Image by rawpixel.MoreAI GeneratedFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 12430625View LicensePNGSmall PNG 907 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1134 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 3489 x 4614 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :PNG Santa claus hand a shopping bag cartoon representation celebration. AI generated Image by rawpixel.More