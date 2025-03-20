Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagelemon clip artpngpaperleafplantfruitsunillustrationPNG Lemon fruit plant food.MorePremium imageAI GeneratedInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 700 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4103 x 3591 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatermelon lemon banana apple, fruits paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12639178/watermelon-lemon-banana-apple-fruits-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseLemon fruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12438746/image-white-background-paperView licenseSummer drinks Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650829/summer-drinks-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePNG Lemon fruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12072397/png-white-background-paperView licenseTropical fruit Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686775/tropical-fruit-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLemonade backgrounds grapefruit patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12443205/image-background-paper-plantView licenseSummer quote social media post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20200416/summer-quote-social-media-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licensePNG Lemonade backgrounds grapefruit patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15797933/png-lemonade-backgrounds-grapefruit-patternView licenseFresh lemon foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996599/fresh-lemon-foodView licensePNG Lemon fruit plant foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12079063/png-white-background-paperView licenseFresh lemon food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996296/fresh-lemon-food-element-editable-design-setView licensePNG Lemon fruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12058753/png-white-backgroundView licenseFruits craft element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996307/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView licensePNG Silkscreening lemon fruit plant pear.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13601932/png-silkscreening-lemon-fruit-plant-pearView licenseEditable vintage lemon illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330559/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView licensePNG Lemon fruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12215558/png-white-backgroundView licenseFresh lemon foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996473/fresh-lemon-foodView licensePNG Lemon lemon grapefruit plant.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12462805/png-white-background-textureView licenseFresh lemon foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996320/fresh-lemon-foodView licenseFresh lemon fruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14386049/fresh-lemon-fruit-plant-foodView licenseOrganica oranges logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11972143/organica-oranges-logo-template-editable-textView licenseLemon produce orange fruit.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14622580/lemon-produce-orange-fruitView licenseFresh lemon food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996289/fresh-lemon-food-element-editable-design-setView licensePNG Lemons lemon fruit plant.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14034106/png-lemons-lemon-fruit-plantView licenseFresh lemon food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14995703/fresh-lemon-food-element-editable-design-setView licenseLemon garden grapefruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12443410/image-background-texture-borderView licenseFresh lemon foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996525/fresh-lemon-foodView licensePNG Lemon grapefruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12079219/png-white-background-paperView licenseFruit export poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663886/fruit-export-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLemonade backgrounds grapefruit pattern.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12443204/image-background-paper-plantView licenseEditable cheesecakes png element, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464228/editable-cheesecakes-png-element-food-digital-artView licensePNG Lemon grapefruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14332951/png-lemon-grapefruit-plant-foodView licenseLemons quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747887/lemons-quote-facebook-post-templateView licensePNG Lemon grapefruit plant food, digital paint illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12056484/png-white-backgroundView licenseFruit farming poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663888/fruit-farming-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLemon grapefruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12034902/image-white-background-paperView licenseBeauty product pastel logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774440/beauty-product-pastel-logo-template-editable-designView licensePNG Lemon grapefruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12071503/png-white-background-paperView licenseSummer drinks poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536003/summer-drinks-poster-templateView licenseLemon garden fruit plant food.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12443239/image-background-texture-borderView license