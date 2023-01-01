https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12492443Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsPolice badge, aesthetic illustration vectorMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseVectorSVGEPS | 3.26 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 20.74 KBVectors can scale to any size.Edit ImageCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free