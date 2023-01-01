https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12492938Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGrain black backgrounds blackboard. AI generated Image by rawpixel.MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 12492938View personal and business license This remix may contain elements generated with AIJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 6720 x 4480 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGrain black backgrounds blackboard. AI generated Image by rawpixel.More