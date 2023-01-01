https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500235Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextPaper shopping bag with design spaceMorePremiumID : 12500235View personal and business license This remix may contain elements generated with AIJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 95.4 MBPaper shopping bag with design spaceMore