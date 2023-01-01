https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500243Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextHand lotion tube, product packaging designMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 12500243View personal and business license This remix may contain elements generated with AIJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 95.4 MBFree DownloadHand lotion tube, product packaging designMore