Leather tote bag mockup psd More Premium ID : 12531065 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements generated with AI

PSD

JPEG PSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 256.89 MB Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Instagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi