https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531067Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPhoto of A relaxed trendy mixed-race african middle aged woman with long wavy hair with book. AI generated Image by rawpixel. MoreAI GeneratedPremiumID : 12531067View personal and business license JPEGPoster JPEG 3508 x 4961 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3608 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4416 x 6245 px | 300 dpiPhoto of A relaxed trendy mixed-race african middle aged woman with long wavy hair with book. AI generated Image by rawpixel. More