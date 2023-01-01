rawpixel
close up shot of Indian woman hand lighting diyas on Rangoli decorations on floor in Diwali festival. AI generated Image by…
AI Generated
Free
Royalty Free Photo
ID : 
12537234

View License

©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

