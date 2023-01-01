https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12545459Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG School blackboard backgrounds white background multimedia. AI generated Image by rawpixel.desktop wallpaperMoreAI GeneratedFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 12545459View LicensePNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 px Best Quality PNG 5939 x 3340 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :PNG School blackboard backgrounds white background multimedia. AI generated Image by rawpixel.desktop wallpaperMore