https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12562179Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Decorative monstera tree planted white ceramic leaf houseplant freshness. AI generated Image by rawpixel.MoreAI GeneratedFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 12562179View LicensePNGSmall PNG 1159 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1448 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 3807 x 3943 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :PNG Decorative monstera tree planted white ceramic leaf houseplant freshness. AI generated Image by rawpixel.More