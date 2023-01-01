https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563293Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textphoto of hand in suit put white rose on a funeral casker. AI generated Image by rawpixel. MoreAI GeneratedFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 12563293View LicenseJPEGPoster JPEG 3508 x 4962 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3608 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4751 x 6720 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadphoto of hand in suit put white rose on a funeral casker. AI generated Image by rawpixel. More