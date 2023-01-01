https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601830Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextVintage clothing tag, inspired by George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 12601830View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2733 x 2733 px | 300 dpiVintage clothing tag, inspired by George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.More