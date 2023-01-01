https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601843Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextClothing tag mockup, inspired by George Barbier's famous artwork psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 12601843View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 137.23 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Clothing tag mockup, inspired by George Barbier's famous artwork psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More