https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603338Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textminimal, photo of staff caregiver talking to senior woman in hospital. AI generated Image by rawpixel.MoreAI GeneratedPremiumID : 12603338View personal and business license JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4500 x 3000 px | 300 dpiminimal, photo of staff caregiver talking to senior woman in hospital. AI generated Image by rawpixel.More