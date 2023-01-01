https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12605878Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAsian farmer wear safety clothes with protective mask spraying organic pesticides. AI generated Image by rawpixel.MoreAI GeneratedPremiumID : 12605878View personal and business license JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6048 x 4032 px | 300 dpiAsian farmer wear safety clothes with protective mask spraying organic pesticides. AI generated Image by rawpixel.More