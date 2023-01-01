https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12607876Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Doctor stethoscope portrait standing. AI generated Image by rawpixel.MoreAI GeneratedPremiumID : 12607876View personal and business license PNGInstagram Story PNG 1080 x 1920 pxFacebook Story PNG 1080 x 1920 pxPinterest Pin PNG 1080 x 1920 pxMobile Wallpaper PNG 1080 x 1920 pxBest Quality PNG 3020 x 5370 pxCompatible with :PNG Doctor stethoscope portrait standing. AI generated Image by rawpixel.More