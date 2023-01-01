https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612608Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textclose up photo of African American grandmother and granddaughter picking up fresh tomatoes in the greenhouse. AI generated Image by rawpixel.MoreAI GeneratedPremiumID : 12612608View personal and business license JPEGPoster JPEG 3508 x 4961 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3608 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6600 x 9334 px | 300 dpiclose up photo of African American grandmother and granddaughter picking up fresh tomatoes in the greenhouse. AI generated Image by rawpixel.More