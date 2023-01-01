Milk carton mockup, drink packaging psd More Premium ID : 12614299 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements generated with AI

PSD

JPEG PSD 4045 x 4044 px | 300 dpi | 122.87 MB Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Instagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 3499 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 4045 x 4044 px | 300 dpi