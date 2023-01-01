https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617130Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Art nouveau flower frame, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 12617130View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGInstagram Story PNG 1080 x 1920 pxFacebook Story PNG 1080 x 1920 pxPinterest Pin PNG 1080 x 1920 pxMobile Wallpaper PNG 1080 x 1920 pxBest Quality PNG 2250 x 4000 pxCompatible with :PNG Art nouveau flower frame, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More