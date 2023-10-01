https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632418Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextChampagne bottle mockup, drink packaging psdMorePremiumID : 12632418View personal and business license This remix may contain elements generated with AIThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3460 x 2306 px | 300 dpi | 66.08 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3460 x 2306 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Champagne bottle mockup, drink packaging psdMore