https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650215Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextBook cover mockup, realistic publishing psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD MockupID : 12650215View LicenseThis remix may contain elements generated with AIThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 260.83 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Book cover mockup, realistic publishing psdMore