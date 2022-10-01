AumPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2009542SaveSaveTropical social banner template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorTwitter Ad EPS 1024 x 512 px | 300 ppi | 8.74 MBTwitter Post EPS 1024 x 512 px | 300 ppi | 8.74 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Prata by CyrealDownload Prata fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllSaveDownloadTropical social banner template vectorMore