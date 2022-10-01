NingPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2009621SaveSaveSale promotion social story template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 14.31 MBInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 14.31 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadSale promotion social story template vectorMore