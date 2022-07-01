rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2285383
People wearing protective medical face masks design element vector set
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

People wearing protective medical face masks design element vector set

More

People wearing protective medical face masks design element vector set

More
FreePersonal and Business use

View personal and business license

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2020 Rawpixel Ltd.

More file types

  • People wearing protective medical face masks design element set transparent png
    PNG