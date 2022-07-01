rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2285428
Medicine capsule icon vector
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Medicine capsule icon vector

More

Medicine capsule icon vector

More
FreePersonal and Business use

View personal and business license

Vectors can scale to any size.
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2020 Rawpixel Ltd.

More file types

  • Medicine capsule png line icon, transparent background
    PNG