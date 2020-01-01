https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2286511Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage peach leaves illustration mockup. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.MorePremiumID : 2286511View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2446 x 3424 px | 300 dpi | 104.58 MBPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2446 x 3424 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage peach leaves illustration mockup. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.More