Peach Leaf (Prunus Persica) (1912) byJames Marion Shull. Original from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor…
Peach Leaf (Prunus Persica) (1912) by
James Marion Shull. Original from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain Free CCO U.S. Government image
2286512

