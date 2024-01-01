rawpixel
Prickly Pear (Opuntia)(1908) by Deborah Griscom Passmore. Original from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological…
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2286535

View CC0 License

