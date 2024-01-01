https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2286535Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPrickly Pear (Opuntia)(1908) by Deborah Griscom Passmore. Original from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 2286535View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3488 x 2326 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3488 x 2326 px | 300 dpi | 46.46 MBFree DownloadPrickly Pear (Opuntia)(1908) by Deborah Griscom Passmore. Original from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More