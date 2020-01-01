https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2286589Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage peach bough illustration mockup. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.MorePremiumID : 2286589View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1947 x 2434 px | 300 dpi | 51.43 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1947 x 2434 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage peach bough illustration mockup. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.More