https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2286661Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage halved fig illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.MorePremiumID : 2286661View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 12.99 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage halved fig illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.More