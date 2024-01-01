https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2286911Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMelon (Cucumis Melo)(1916) by Amanda Almira Newton. Original from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 2286911View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4152 x 2768 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4152 x 2768 px | 300 dpi | 65.8 MBFree DownloadMelon (Cucumis Melo)(1916) by Amanda Almira Newton. Original from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More