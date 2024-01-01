https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2287215Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLemon (Citrus Limon)(1910) by Ellen Isham Schutt. Original from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 2287215View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2908 x 4362 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2908 x 4362 px | 300 dpi | 72.62 MBFree DownloadLemon (Citrus Limon)(1910) by Ellen Isham Schutt. Original from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More