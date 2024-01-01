rawpixel
Lemon (Citrus Limon)(1910) by Ellen Isham Schutt. Original from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2287215

View CC0 License

