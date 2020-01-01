https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2287757Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHand with latex glove holding a stethoscope duting a virus outbreak mockupMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2287757View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 73.83 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Hand with latex glove holding a stethoscope duting a virus outbreak mockupMore