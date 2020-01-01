https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2287894Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage cherries illustration mockup. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.MorePremiumID : 2287894View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2147 x 2146 px | 300 dpi | 57.91 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1079 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1079 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1079 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2147 x 2146 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage cherries illustration mockup. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.More