https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288009Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage peaches illustration mockup. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.MorePremiumID : 2288009View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2856 x 2040 px | 300 dpi | 71.2 MBLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2856 x 2040 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage peaches illustration mockup. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.More