https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288329Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA healthcare worker assessing a sick traveler at the airport. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 2288329View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3600 x 2400 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3600 x 2400 px | 300 dpi | 49.46 MBFree DownloadA healthcare worker assessing a sick traveler at the airport. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.More