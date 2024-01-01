rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288367
Two chest x-rays in the case of a child with a case of mycoplasma pneumonia. Original image sourced from US Government…
Two chest x-rays in the case of a child with a case of mycoplasma pneumonia. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2288367

View CC0 License

