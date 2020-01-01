https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288382Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextInfectious coronavirus blood splatter MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2288382View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4214 x 2809 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 4214 x 2809 px | 300 dpi | 67.77 MBFree DownloadInfectious coronavirus blood splatter More