rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288393
A Nepalese Mother and Her Infant. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Nepalese Mother and Her Infant. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2288393

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

A Nepalese Mother and Her Infant. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More