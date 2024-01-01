rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288395
Three test tubes used in a Legionella pneumophila bacteria detection test. Original image sourced from US Government…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Three test tubes used in a Legionella pneumophila bacteria detection test. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2288395

View CC0 License

Three test tubes used in a Legionella pneumophila bacteria detection test. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More