rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288459
An adult bedbug, Cimex lectularius ingestinging a blood meal. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

An adult bedbug, Cimex lectularius ingestinging a blood meal. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2288459

View CC0 License

An adult bedbug, Cimex lectularius ingestinging a blood meal. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More