https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288459Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAn adult bedbug, Cimex lectularius ingestinging a blood meal. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 2288459View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLarge 1143 x 1600 px | 300 dpiBest Quality 1143 x 1600 px | 300 dpi | 10.5 MBFree DownloadAn adult bedbug, Cimex lectularius ingestinging a blood meal. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.More