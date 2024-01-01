rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288470
A horde of unidentified bats, an animal know to be a possible carrier of the rabies virus. Original image sourced from US…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A horde of unidentified bats, an animal know to be a possible carrier of the rabies virus. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2288470

View CC0 License

A horde of unidentified bats, an animal know to be a possible carrier of the rabies virus. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More