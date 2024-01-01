rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288488
A young Indian girl receiving a dose of oral polio vaccine by a trained healthcare worker. Original image sourced from US…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A young Indian girl receiving a dose of oral polio vaccine by a trained healthcare worker. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2288488

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

A young Indian girl receiving a dose of oral polio vaccine by a trained healthcare worker. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More