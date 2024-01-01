https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288494Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA test tube tray containing a number of purple tipped vacutainer tubes. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 2288494View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1688 px | 300 dpiPresentation TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3000 x 1688 px | 300 dpi | 29.02 MBFree DownloadA test tube tray containing a number of purple tipped vacutainer tubes. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.More