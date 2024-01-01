rawpixel
Egyptian women comparing their scientific findings during a meeting of the newly formed Eastern Mediterranean Acute Respiratory Infection Surveillance (EMARIS) Network, a regional network for standardized, and enhanced surveillance of severe acute respiratory illness, particularly influenza, in the Eastern Mediterranean Region.

Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2288507

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

